Meanwhile, subsidy spending continues to see one of the sharpest cuts over the years, from 12.7% in 2022-23 to 7.8% in 2025-26. The fall has been aided by lower food and fertiliser requirements and stable energy prices. Food and fertilizer together continue to dominate the subsidy bill, making up more than 96% of total subsidies in 2025-26, while petroleum subsidies remain marginal.