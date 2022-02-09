Budget: Who’s happy, who’s not, in five charts

Soon after a Budget speech ends, analysts and TV pundits are quick to give it pro- and anti- labels. In the Mint-CVoter survey, over half of the respondents said last week’s Budget was “not at all" pro-poor, while 20% said parts of it were. When asked whether it was “pro-capitalist", 45.6% answered in the affirmative, with only 7% in complete disagreement. Such an opinion was likely due to measures such as a 15% cap on surcharge for the super-rich on unlisted shares even as no such measures were announced for the middle class. Around 28% said the Budget was pro-farmer, and just 17% found it pro-middle class. More than 50% felt the Budget would not be able to boost employment, but its ability to strengthen the economy got decent support. One reason why the middle class might not have found the Budget favourable was the unchanged income tax regime, said Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha.

