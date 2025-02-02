Budget
Capex outlay underwhelms, but tax relief comes as an offset
Summary
- Increasing discretionary incomes will help households spend more on goods and services, particularly fast-moving ones, consumer durables and two-wheelers, all of which could experience a surge in demand.
The Centre has been the bulwark of investments over the past five fiscals, building out infrastructure to stoke and sustain long-term economic growth. After the Covid-19 pandemic, such investments have been the driver of overall capital formation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more