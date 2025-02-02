Capex outlay underwhelms, but tax relief comes as an offset

Three steps taken by the government in recent times have been crucial to the Indian economy’s forward march. One, the heavy infrastructure spending has had a multiplier effect on commodity sectors such as steel and cement, evident in the decadal-high utilization last fiscal. Over the next four fiscals, we estimate capacities in these sectors will increase by 30%. The continuing build-out will likely reduce India’s logistic cost as percentage of GDP by about 400 basis points to 9-10% over the medium term, in sync with the government’s objective of lowering the cost of manufacturing in India.