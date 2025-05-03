CBDT charts route to achieve target after ₹1 tn relief to middle class
SummaryThe tax authority has laid down collection targets for different regions, led by Mumbai and Delhi, besides asking officers to trim arrears and demands that stood at ₹48.17 trillion on 1 April 2025
New Delhi: After forgoing ₹1 trillion in revenue to provide relief to the middle class in this year’s budget, the government has set tax collection targets for key regions to meet its ₹25.2 trillion direct tax goal for FY26, while urging its officers to follow a trust-based approach, said two persons informed about the development.