This follows the advice from the parliamentary standing committee on finance led by Bhartruhari Mahtab this March to “true up the huge backlog of demand arrears in a time-bound manner". The panel noted that as of mid-February this year, two-thirds of the ₹43 trillion direct tax arrears was difficult to collect as a lot of these demands were fictitious. The figure keeps swelling on account of automated interest calculation on difficult-to-collect arrears. The committee advised the department to review the existing tax assessment system.