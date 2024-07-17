How to transform the government from ‘the problem’ to ‘the problem solver’

Why is state capability important? A capable state—in terms of its ability to plan and execute—has been critical in the history of national development. It is essential for designing and implementing policies and programmes, delivering public goods and services, collecting taxes and fees, preparing and managing contracts with the private sector, and regulating markets. Its performance manifests in the form of quality of public services, timely completion of infrastructure investments, improvements to the ease of doing business, the strength of regulatory systems, and so on.