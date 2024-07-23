Centre to provide ₹11,500 crore to Bihar to deal with floods

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a financial support of ₹11,500 crore for Bihar to deal with flood-related disasters that are an annual phenomenon for the country's poorest state.

“Bihar has frequently suffered from floods, many of them originating outside the country. Plans to build flood control structures in Nepal are yet to progress. Our government, through the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme and other sources, will provide financial support for projects with estimated cost of ₹11,500 crore such as the Kosi-Mechi intra-state link and 20 other ongoing and new schemes including barrages, river pollution abatement and irrigation projects. In addition, survey and investigation of Kosi-related flood mitigation and irrigation projects will be undertaken,” Sitharaman said while presenting the budget for FY25 in the Lok Sabha.

Also read | Heavy rain likely in central Maharashtra, central India, Bihar and UP for next five days Bihar also got a boost for its tourism industry. Sitharaman proposed supporting the development of corridors at Vishnupad Temple in Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, following the model of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor that connects the temple to the ghats (banks) of the river Ganga.

Additionally, the government will back the development of Nalanda in Bihar as a tourist centre.

The finance minister, presenting her seventh straight budget, also said that an economic policy framework will be introduced to usher in next-generation reforms aimed at boosting economic growth in the state.

Flood Management Projects The government will also help Assam with flood management projects. Assam is ravaged by floods every year, when the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries, originating outside India, are in spate. “We will assist Assam for flood management and related projects,” she added.

Also read | Floods in north-east leave people dead, extreme rainfall to continue for next 4-5 days Similarly, Himachal Pradesh suffered extensive losses due to floods last year. "Our government will provide state assistance for reconstruction and rehabilitation through multilateral development assistance. Uttarakhand, too, suffered losses due to cloud bursts and massive landslides. We will provide assistance to the state. Recently, Sikkim witnessed devastating flash floods and landslides that wreaked havoc across the state. Our government will provide assistance to the state,” the minister added.

The Centre provides financial assistance to states and Union Territories (UTs) for implementing some projects in critical areas. It has been providing financial assistance through a scheme called Flood Management Programme (FMP) since Eleventh Five-Year Plan (2007-12) with an outlay of ₹8,000 crore. The scheme has, since its inception, undergone several changes as per demands of states and UTs and also on account of various directions and policies of the government.