Budget
Centre to take foot off capex pedal after FY25 budget
Summary
- The Union government may boost capex allocation by 25% to a record ₹12.5 trillion in 2024-25, Mint reported in November. However, the Centre is also keen to bring the fiscal deficit below the targeted 4.5% by 2025-26.
NEW DELHI : After an expected spurt in the next fiscal year, government capital expenditure (capex) may grow at a more sedate pace in the years ahead as the Centre sets its sights on fiscal consolidation, two people aware of the plans said.
