Data explainer: Why the Union budget can do only so much
SummaryThe government’s books are like that of a stretched household—not enough surplus to service a world of spending. And that limits it in its annual budget exercise.
The annual budget day is touted as the biggest event in India’s economic calendar. It’s the day when the central government outlines how, and how much, it plans to earn and spend in the new financial year. However, in the grand scheme of things, the financial import of this annual budget is limited simply because the amount of surplus funds at the government’s disposal is limited.