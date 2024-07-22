Data explainer: Why the Union budget can do only so much

The first category is direct taxes, which are paid on income earned. Thus, companies pay corporate tax and individuals pay income tax. Increasing tax rates is one option, but this will be unpopular and spur financial engineering to save taxes. The other option is to increase the number of taxpayers. But India is an inherently poor country. As per the government’s 2022-23 consumption data, on average, 95% households spent less than ₹21,000 per month in urban areas (or ₹2.5 lakh per year) and ₹10,501 in rural areas (or ₹1.26 lakh per year). That limits the scope of increasing the number of taxpayers from the current 80 million.