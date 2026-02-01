Defence Budget 2026: Major push for armed forces in first allocation after Operation Sindoor – full breakdown here

Defence Budget 2026: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government on Sunday set aside ₹7,84,678 crore as the defence outlay for 2026-27, as against last year's allocation of ₹6,81,210 crore.

This is the first budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after Operation Sindoor, the precision strikes by Indian defence forces on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025.

The total capital outlay has been pegged at ₹2,19,306 crore, according to Budget document.

Revenue expenditure has been put at ₹5,53,668 crore, including ₹1,71,338 crore for pensions,the document said.

Towards becoming a Viksit Bharat. Presenting the Budget for 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India will continue to take steps towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.

The increased allocation signals a continued focus on military readiness, modernisation, and personnel welfare.

Under capital expenditure, ₹63,733 crore has been set aside for aircraft and aeroengines, while ₹25,023 crore has been allocated for the naval fleet.

In 2025-26, the government allocated ₹6,81,210 for the defence budget. The capital outlay was pegged at ₹1,80,000 crore, which increased to ₹1,86,454 crore at the revised estimate stage.

In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed exempting basic customs duty on components and parts required for the manufacture of civilian, training and other aircraft.

She also announced to waive basic customs duty on raw materials imported for the manufacture of parts of aircraft to be used in maintenance, repair, or overhaul requirements by units in the defence sector.