The Budget session of Parliament has begun, and President Ram Nath Kovind is addressing the joint sitting of both the Houses. He also mentioned the world’s longest expressway between Delhi and Mumbai which is near to completion.

“Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be the longest stretch," said President Ram Nath Kovind. He added that the expressway is near to completion.

Earlier Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that very soon, you will be able to drive from Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours with the construction of a new highway that will cut the travel distance on the route by 280 km. , “We are building a highway worth ₹1,03,000 crore between Delhi and Mumbai. I assure you that within three years from now, you will be able to drive to Mumbai from Delhi in your car and reach there within 12 hours,"Gadkari had said.

The expressway will improve connectivity to economic hubs like Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat.

Soon after the President's address, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the economic survey on the first day of the session.

The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on April 8 where the first part of the session will extend up to February 11, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Sitharaman will present a paperless Budget this year, continuing the tradition from last year, on 1 February 2022. A mobile app has also been released this year for the same.

