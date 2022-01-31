Delhi-Mumbai expressway finds a mention in President's Budget Session address

Earlier Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that very soon, you will be able to drive from Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours with the construction of a new highway that will cut the travel distance on the route by 280 km. , “We are building a highway worth ₹1,03,000 crore between Delhi and Mumbai. I assure you that within three years from now, you will be able to drive to Mumbai from Delhi in your car and reach there within 12 hours,"Gadkari had said.

