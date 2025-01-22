Budget
Dry fruits industry seeks lower import duty in budget
Summary
- India imported dry fruits worth $2.85 billion in 2023, making it the world's largest importer of dry fruits.
New Delhi: India’s dry fruits industry lobby has urged the government to lower tariffs on walnut imports, cut goods and services tax (GST) for the sector and introduce production-linked incentives (PLI) in the upcoming Union Budget.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more