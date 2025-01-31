Economic Surveys over the years: Key ideas and what to expect in Survey 2024-25
Summary
- A look at what to expect from this year's Economic Survey and a review of novel ideas proposed by some previous Economic Surveys.
New Delhi: The Economic Survey – a critique of the economy’s performance and its management scripted by a team in the finance ministry – offers the Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran an opportunity to propose novel ideas and solutions to the challenges confronting the country, unaffected by the political pressures of the government in office or the ruling party.