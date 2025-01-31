Economic Surveys over the years: Key ideas and what to expect in Survey 2024-25

Economic Survey 2023-24

Long before India and China entered into an agreement on disengagement along the border in October, the Economic Survey presented on 23 July last year by Nageswaran’s team had proposed that foreign direct investment from China may be viewed in a more favourable light and that nations such as Mexico, Vietnam, Taiwan and Korea, which were direct beneficiaries of America's trade diversion from China, had also displayed a concomitant rise in Chinese FDI. The proposal marked the beginning of the thaw in economic relations between the two nations after the June 2020 border tensions in Galwan Valley.