NEW DELHI : The Economic survey 2021-22 has made a strong case for boosting green financing, emphasising the regulatory initiatives of the finance ministry and that of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), given that India is part of global sustainable finance initiatives.

Green finance is fast emerging as a public policy priority for the government and the central bank. It implies the financial arrangements that are specific to the use for environmentally sustainable projects. These include clean energy projects, clean transportation that involves lower greenhouse gas emissions, energy-efficient projects like green building and waste management that includes recycling, efficient disposal and conversion to energy.

Emphasising that climate change-related financial risks pose both micro and macro-prudential concerns, the Economic Survey said that the RBI had in May last year set up a new unit called ‘sustainable finance group’ within its department of regulation to effectively counter these risks and to lead the regulatory initiatives in the areas of sustainable finance and climate risk.

This group coordinates with and participates in issues relating to sustainable finance or climate risk with the international standard-setting bodies, other central banks, other financial sector regulators, and the government, the Economic Survey said.

The group would also suggest strategies and evolve a regulatory framework, including appropriate climate-related disclosures for banks and other regulated entities to propagate sustainable practices and mitigate climate-related risks in India, the Economic Survey said.

New financial instruments such as green bonds, carbon market instruments, and new financial institutions are being established to meet the financial needs of these types of projects.

They together constitute green finance, according to an RBI paper on the subject issued earlier this month. Green finance is central to the overall discussion on the sustainability of economic growth, the central bank said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.