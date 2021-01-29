10 major points made by the Economic Survey

7) Of the major sectors, the only sector expected to grow this year is agriculture which is expected to grow by 3.4%. As the Survey points out: “The agriculture and allied sectors were the sole bright spot amid the slide in performance of other sectors." The interesting thing is that the share of agriculture as a part of the total gross value added in the economy every year, has been coming down. In 2019-20, it stood at 14.7%. But in 2020-21, this is expected to grow to 16.3%, due to the contraction of other major sectors. This is the first time the sector’s share in the economy will grow, in close to a decade.