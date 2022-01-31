83 districts achieved ‘100% households with tap water supply' status: Eco Survey

Giving details, the Survey observes that in 2019, out of about 18.93 crore families in rural areas, about 3.23 crore (17 percent) rural families had tap water connections in their homes. As on 2nd January, 2022, 5,51,93,885 houlseholds have been provided with tap water supply since the start of the mission. Six States/UTs have achieved the coveted status of 100 percent households with tap water supply, namely Goa, Telangana, A & N Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Haryana. Equivalently, 83 districts, 1016 blocks, 62,749 panchayats and 1,28,893 villages have achieved the 100 percent households with tap water supply status. As on 19.01.2022, under Jal Jeevan Mission, 8,39,443 schools were provided water supply.

