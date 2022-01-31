Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Budget / Economic Survey /  83 districts achieved ‘100% households with tap water supply' status: Eco Survey

83 districts achieved ‘100% households with tap water supply' status: Eco Survey

The government aims to supply tap water to all rural households by 2024
2 min read . 03:18 PM IST Livemint

  • The Economic Survey 2021-22 presented in the Parliament today by Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman states that the JJM seeks to provide adequate safe drinking water through individual household tap connection to households in rural India by 2024

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

More than 5.5 crore households have been provided with tap water supply since the start of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in August, 2019, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in the parliament on Monday. 

More than 5.5 crore households have been provided with tap water supply since the start of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in August, 2019, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in the parliament on Monday. 

The Economic Survey 2021-22 presented in the Parliament today by Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman states that the JJM seeks to provide adequate safe drinking water through individual household tap connection to households in rural India by 2024 and will benefit more than 19 crore rural families or more than 90 crore rural population.

The Economic Survey 2021-22 presented in the Parliament today by Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman states that the JJM seeks to provide adequate safe drinking water through individual household tap connection to households in rural India by 2024 and will benefit more than 19 crore rural families or more than 90 crore rural population.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Giving details, the Survey observes that in 2019, out of about 18.93 crore families in rural areas, about 3.23 crore (17 percent) rural families had tap water connections in their homes. As on 2nd January, 2022, 5,51,93,885 houlseholds have been provided with tap water supply since the start of the mission. Six States/UTs have achieved the coveted status of 100 percent households with tap water supply, namely Goa, Telangana, A & N Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Haryana. Equivalently, 83 districts, 1016 blocks, 62,749 panchayats and 1,28,893 villages have achieved the 100 percent households with tap water supply status. As on 19.01.2022, under Jal Jeevan Mission, 8,39,443 schools were provided water supply.

Under the JJM, priority is for quality affected areas, villages in drought prone and desert areas, Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) villages, to provide functional tap connection to Schools, Anganwadi Centres, GP Buildings, Health Centre, wellness centres and community buildings. Total outlay for the mission is Rs.3.60 lakh crores.

The JJM will employ technological interventions for transparency and accountability (i) IMIS to capture physical and financial progress; (ii) ‘Dashboard’; (iii) ‘Mobile App’; (iv) Sensor-based IoT solution for measurement and monitoring water supply for quantity, quality and regularity in villages on real time basis; (v) geo-tagging every asset created; (vi) Linkage of tap connection with Aadhar number; (vii) transaction through Public Finance Management System (PFMS).

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!