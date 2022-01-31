The Economic Survey 2021-22, which was tabled today in Parliament, said that the privatisation of Air India has not only helped in garnering disinvestment fund but also boosted divestment drive. It also said that public sector policy and monetisation strategy have reaffirmed its commitment towards privatisation and strategic disinvestment of Public Sector Enterprises.

"The New Public Sector Enterprise Policy and Asset Monetisation Strategy introduced by the government reaffirm its commitment towards privatisation and strategic disinvestment of Public Sector Enterprises. The privatisation of Air India has been particularly important, not only in terms of garnering disinvestment proceeds but also for boosting the privatisation drive," the survey said.

Earlier this month, the government handed over debt-laden Air India to Tata Group for ₹18,000 crore. The amount includes the takeover of the debt burden of ₹15,300 crore and another ₹2,700 crore in cash.

This is the first privatisation in 20 years and will pave the way for the sale of more CPSEs, which are lined up for sale -- BPCL, Shipping Corporation, Pawan Hans, IDBI Bank, Concor, BEM and RINL.

Since 2016, the government has given ‘in-principle’ approval for strategic disinvestment of 35 CPSEs and/or subsidiaries/ units/ joint ventures of CPSEs and IDBI Bank.

"In order to realise the mission of New, Self-reliant India, there was a need to redefine public sector participation in business enterprises and to encourage private sector participation in all sectors," the Survey said.

Last year, the Modi government approved a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises that will provide a clear roadmap for disinvestment in all non-strategic and strategic sectors.

The guideline for implementation of new public sector enterprise policy for CPSEs have been notified on December 13, 2021.

"This will help the government to make use of disinvestment proceeds to finance various social sector and developmental programmes while disinvestment shall infuse private capital, technology and best management practices in the disinvested CPSEs," it said.

The new PSE Policy envisages the classification of CPSEs into strategic and non-strategic sectors and exempts certain CPSEs such as those set up as not-for-profit companies from the scope of the policy.

The strategic sectors as per the policy are atomic energy; space and defence; transport and telecommunication; power; petroleum; coal and other minerals; banking, insurance, and financial services.

With inputs for PTI

