Ayushman Bharat showed positive impact on health outcomes: Eco Survey 2021

New Delhi: Government’s ambitious health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) enhanced the health insurance coverage across the states that opted for it by 54% , showed the Economic Survey 2020-21 that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled in Parliament on Friday.

The document, authored by chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his team, revealed that across all the states, the proportion of households with health insurance increased by 54% for the states that implemented PM-JAY while falling by 10% in states that did not. The scheme was launched in 2018 to provide healthcare access to the most vulnerable sections.

“PM-JAY is being used significantly for high frequency, low cost care such as dialysis and continued to be utilised without disruption even during the Covid pandemic and the lockdown," said the report. “General medicine – the overwhelmingly major clinical specialty accounting for over half the claims - exhibited a V-shaped recovery after falling during the lockdown and reached pre-covid-19 levels in December 2020," it said.

The Survey did an analysis of the scheme since its launch. The findings of the analysis showed that from 2015-16 to 2019-20, infant mortality rates declined by 12% for states that did not adopt PM-JAY and by 20% for the states that adopted it. Similarly, while states that did not adopt PM-JAY saw a fall of 14% in its Under-5 mortality rate, the states that adopted it witnessed a 19% reduction, the economic survey showed.

“While states that did not adopt PM-JAY witness 15% decline in unmet need for spacing between consecutive kids, the states that adopted it recorded a 31% fall. Various metrics for mother and child care improved more in the states that adopted PM-JAY as compared to those who did not. Each of these health effects manifested similarly when we compare Bihar, Assam and Sikkim that implemented PM-JAY versus West Bengal that did not," the urvey reads adding that while some of these effects stemmed directly from enhanced care enabled by insurance coverage, others represent spillover effects due to the same.

“Overall, the comparison reflects significant improvements in several health outcomes in states that implemented PM-JAY versus those that did not. As the difference-in-difference analysis controls for confounding factors, the Survey infers that PM-JAY has a positive impact on health outcomes," the report said.

