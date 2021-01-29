Ayushman Bharat showed positive impact on health outcomes: Eco Survey 2021

“While states that did not adopt PM-JAY witness 15% decline in unmet need for spacing between consecutive kids, the states that adopted it recorded a 31% fall. Various metrics for mother and child care improved more in the states that adopted PM-JAY as compared to those who did not. Each of these health effects manifested similarly when we compare Bihar, Assam and Sikkim that implemented PM-JAY versus West Bengal that did not," the urvey reads adding that while some of these effects stemmed directly from enhanced care enabled by insurance coverage, others represent spillover effects due to the same.