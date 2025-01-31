The Economic Survey, released on January 31, Friday indicated that India's export growth, and manufacturing would face challenges due to global economic uncertainties, particularly in Europe and China.

“A notable trend was the slowdown in global manufacturing, especially in Europe and parts of Asia, due to supply chain disruptions and weak external demand,” stated the Economic Survey.

Additionally, major global challenges such as the Russia Ukraine conflict, Israel Hamas war, cyberattacks, geopolitical risks around trade policies have also impacted the Indian economy, stated the Economic Survey.

Economic Survey 2025: Major global challenges faced by Indian economy Here's a look at the global challenges impacting the Indian Economy:

1.Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Hamas conflict Major global events such as the Russia Ukraine, and Israel Hamas conflict impacted energy and food security, leading to higher prices and rising inflation, stated the Economic Survey.

2. Cyberattacks The Economic Survey 204-2025 stated that cyberattacks became more frequent and severe, with severe financial consequences due to the increasing digitisation of critical infrastructure.

According to the Global Financial Stability Report 2024 released by International Monetary Fund (IMF), the number of cyber attacks have doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly one-fifth of all cyber risks affecting financial firms.