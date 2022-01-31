NEW DELHI : Greater participation of the corporate sector can spur investments and growth in agriculture, the Economic Survey released on Monday said.

There should be a focused and targeted approach to ensure higher investments in the agriculture sector, the Survey said, adding, “greater participation of private corporate sector, whose investment rates are currently as low as 2-3% (of gross value added or GVA in agriculture sector), may help in improving private investment in agriculture."

“Private corporate investments need to be crowded in by offering an appropriate policy framework and increase in public investment along the entire agricultural value system," the Survey said.

Gross capital formation (GCF) in agriculture fell from over 18% (of GVA) in 2011-12 to 17% in 2019-20, shows data from the agriculture ministry. Of the 17% GCF in 2018-19, public investments account for just 2.7% while private investments accounts for 14.3% of gross value added in the sector. Most private investments in agriculture—be it in irrigation, mechanisation or land development—is undertaken by farmers.

The Survey further observed that crop diversification can be used as a tool to promote sustainable agriculture, reduce import dependence and ensure higher incomes for farmers. “The existing cropping pattern is skewed towards cultivation of sugarcane, paddy and wheat which has led to depletion of fresh ground water resources at an alarming rate in many parts of our country," the survey said.

It noted that a crop diversification program is being implemented in erstwhile green revolution states like Punjab and Haryana. However, only a paltry ₹120 crore was allocated for the scheme in 2021-22.

Referring to the Situation Assessment Survey report of farmers released in 2021, the Economic Survey said that average monthly income of farm households in India was estimated at ₹10,218 per month. However, it didn’t say how close the government is to the target it had set itself to double farm incomes by 2022-23 (with 2015-16 as the base year).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.