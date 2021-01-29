Eco Survey: Rise in public health spend to 3% can halve out-of-pocket expenses

NEW DELHI: An increase in government spending on public healthcare to 3% of India's GDP can help halve out-of-pocket expenditure for its citizens to 30%, according to the Economic Survey of 2020-21 , released on Friday.

The Survey said a rise in healthcare spending by the government over a decade in varied countries such as China, Indonesia, Philippines, Pakistan, and Thailand has significantly reduced out-of pocket expenditures of its citizens.

"An increase in public spending to 2.5-3% can substantially reduce out of pocket expenditure from the current level of 60% to 30%. Therefore, the richer states should especially target increasing the healthcare spending as a per cent of GDP to 2.5-3%," the Survey said.

Out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for Indians are among the highest in the world. Increased priority to healthcare in central and state government budgets is crucial as it offers protection to citizens against financial hardships that accrue from such payments, the Survey said.

Healthcare is a state subject in India. According to 2017 National Health Accounts, about 66% cent of spending on healthcare is done by the states.

India ranks 179 of 189 countries in the priority accorded to health in its government budgets, a consolidation of union and state governments. “This prioritisation of health in India is similar to donor dependent countries such as Haiti and Sudan, and well short of its peers in development," the Survey said.

"The state expenditure on healthcare is highly variable across states and is not fully explained by the income level of the state. While healthcare spending per capita increases with the GSDP per capita, healthcare spending as a per cent of GSDP decreases with the GSDP per capita. Thus, the richer states are spending a lower proportion of their GSDP on healthcare," it added.

States that have higher per capita spending have lower out-of-pocket expenditure, which also holds true at global level.

Recent data, however, shows that the distribution of subsidy has improved in favour of the poor, more clearly in maternity and child healthcare.

According to the Economic Survey, the percentage of the poorest utilising prenatal care through public facilities has increased to 24.7% from 19.9% over 2004-2018, and there is a similar increase in the percentage of the poor accessing institutional delivery as well as post-natal care.

“...At the same time, both inpatient and outpatient utilisation among the richest dropped from 29.2% to 26.4% and 30.1% to 26.9%, respectively," as per the Survey.

