Eco Survey says ever-greening undetected in last RBI review, seeks another round

The Economic Survey for 2020-21 on Friday said the last round of asset quality review (AQR) conducted by the Reserve Bank of India in 2015 had failed to detect ever-greening of loans at Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, and called for a fresh review immediately after the end of covid-19 forbearance.

Asset quality review referred to the thorough inspection of banks’ books carried out by RBI under erstwhile governor Raghuram Rajan’s tenure. Rajan believed that quick fixes or band-aids would not help and a deep surgery is the only way to rid the sector of its bad loans. The AQR led to a significant rise in bad loan recognition, higher provisions and witnessed lenders reporting quarterly losses.

Both Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank had to be rescued by the regulator last year. While state-owned and private lenders pooled in resources for Yes Bank’s rescue, RBI roped in the Indian unit of DBS Bank to take over Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Evergreening is the method of masking the true extent of bad loans by allowing delinquent borrowers to take more loans and repay existing ones.

“Had the AQR exercise detected evergreening, the increase in their reported NPAs should have been in the initial years of the AQR. Our analysis clearly shows that most of the non-performing loans were lent and restructured during the forbearance phase. Hence, the RBI audit missed some severe cases of ever-greening by these banks," the report said.

The report went on to add that a clean-up of banks' balance sheet is necessary when the forbearance is discontinued. It argues that while the AQR exacerbated the problems in the banking sector, it does not mean that another round should not be conducted.

“Given the problem of asymmetric information between the regulator and the banks, which gets accentuated during the forbearance regime, an AQR exercise must be conducted immediately after the forbearance is withdrawn," it said.

The central bank allowed lenders to offer a six-month moratorium between March and August as a relief measure against the onslaught of covid-19 that left millions jobless. Besides, pending case in the Supreme Court seemingly allowed an informal extension of the moratorium even after 31 August. Bankers believe that retail and small business loans will come under a lot of stress in the coming months. But nobody is certain of the degree of the damage the pandemic has had.

The Economic Survey on Friday suggested that the asset quality review must account for all the ‘creative’ ways in which banks can evergreen their loans.

“In this context, it must be emphasised that advance warning signals that do not serve their purpose of flagging concerns may create a false sense of security. The banking regulator needs to be more equipped in the early detection of fault lines and must expand the toolkit of ex-ante remedial measures," it said.

However, it said that this exercise needs to be complemented with a recapitalisation drive as well. Expecting banks to get recapitalized on their own on account of economic recovery may not be prudent, the Survey said.

It also called for enhancing the quality of their governance as ever-greening of loans by banks as well as zombie lending is symptomatic of poor governance, suggesting that bank boards are “asleep at the wheel" and auditors are not performing their required role as the first line of defence.

