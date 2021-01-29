Eco Survey says ever-greening undetected in last RBI review, seeks another round

The central bank allowed lenders to offer a six-month moratorium between March and August as a relief measure against the onslaught of covid-19 that left millions jobless. Besides, pending case in the Supreme Court seemingly allowed an informal extension of the moratorium even after 31 August. Bankers believe that retail and small business loans will come under a lot of stress in the coming months. But nobody is certain of the degree of the damage the pandemic has had.