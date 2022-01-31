Economic Survey 2021-22: Everything you need to know

Economic Survey 2021-22: Everything you need to know2 min read . 02:49 PM IST
- Economic Survey 2022: The annual report expects the economy to grow by 9.2% during the current financial year, indicating a recovery to the pre-pandemic level
The country's economy is expected to grow by 8-8.5% in the fiscal beginning 1 April and is well placed to meet the future challenges on the back of widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, said the pre-Budget Economic Survey on Monday.
The Economic Survey 2021-22 was tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament ahead of the annual budget on Tuesday.
The annual report expects the economy to grow by 9.2% during the current financial year, indicating a recovery to the pre-pandemic level.
Here are the highlights of the Economic Survey 22:
- Pegs economic growth for 2022-23 at 8-8.5%; for 2021-22 GDP expansion at 9.2%.
- Economic activity has recovered to pre-pandemic level, economy well placed to take on challenges in 2022-23.
- Growth in FY23 to be supported by vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations.
- Growth projections based on oil price projection of $70-75 per barrel next fiscal, against current price of $90.
- India's economic response to devastation caused by pandemic has been supply-side reforms, rather than demand management.
- India’s agile policy response differed from the waterfall strategy of introducing front-loaded stimulus packages, adopted by most other countries in 2020.
- Robust export growth and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending to support growth next fiscal year.
- Private sector investment to pick with financial system in good position to provide support to revival of economy.
- Air India privatisation key in boosting government's privatisation drive; calls for private participation in all sector.
- Government finances to witness consolidation in 2021-22, after uptick in deficit and debt indicators in the previous year.
- India transformed from being among 'Fragile Five' nations to 4th largest forex reserve, giving policy room for manoeuvring.
- High WPI inflation is partly due to base effects that will even out, need to be wary of imported inflation, especially from elevated global energy prices.
- Disruptions in the global container market not yet over; will continue to impact the global sea trade.
- Crop diversification towards oilseeds, pulses and horticulture needs to be given priority.
- Climate finance will remain critical to successful climate action for India to achieve its net-zero carbon emission target by 2070.
