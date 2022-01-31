Budget session 2022 LIVE updates: The pre-budget Economic Survey 2022 will be tabled in Parliament today ahead of the Union Budget for the next financial year beginning April 1, 2022. Economic Survey presents the state of the economy and suggests policy prescriptions, but quite often misses on the GDP forecast.

This time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha soon after the President’s Address to both Houses of Parliament.

FM Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Tuesday.

Economic Survey 2022 LIVE Updates: Key highlights

-Over 23 crore people have registered on e-SHRAM portal so far: President Kovind.

-The MSME sector is the backbone of Atmanirbhar Bharat, says President Kovind.

-Start-up ecosystem is helping youth. About 6 lakh people got jobs because of startups: President.

-Govt has ensured that poor get help from banks as well. Farmers have befitted from govt schemes, despite COVID. 3 Lakh crore rise in agri exports in last one year: President.

-Over 6 Cr rural homes have got piped water. Women in rural parts have benefited from piped water: President.

-Govt has brought several healthcare schemes. Ayushman Bharat has helped the poor get access to health care: President.

-India's capability in fight against COVID19 was evident in vaccination program. In less than a yr, we made a record of administering over 150 cr doses of vaccine. Today,we're one of the leading nations of the world in terms of administering the maximum number of doses: President.

-President Ram Nath Kovind says remembering history is important to move ahead, during his address. He cities 75th Independence year of India and the ongoing ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

-President Ram Nath Kovind addresses both Houses ahead of the Budget session.

-I hope MPs debate growth. I appeal to MPs to rise above political considerations: PM Modi

-Budget Session commences today. I welcome you & all MPs to this session. In today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India. This session instills confidence in the world regarding the country's economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines: PM Narendra Modi.

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Parliament.

-Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran has reached Finance Ministry.

Where to watch, timing

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran will address a press conference at 3.30 pm on 31 January in New Delhi. You can watch it on the government's official channels. Sansad TV and PIB India will livestream the release of the Economic Survey.

Here's the YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmpvvh5x-Lk

For Live updates on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FinMinIndia

CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Just days before the presentation of the Economic Survey, the government-appointed economist V Anantha Nageswaran as the new CEA. Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, succeeds K V Subramanian, who demitted the office of CEA in December 2021 after the completion of his three-year term.

Most-watched numbers in Economic Survey

One of the most-watched numbers in the pre-Budget Economic Survey, authored by a team led by Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), is the projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the next fiscal. The Economic Survey for 2021-22 is expected to give a growth projection of around 9% for the next financial year as Asia’s third-largest economy is showing signs of recovery from the pandemic.

Union Budget 2022 presentation

FM Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the next financial year beginning April 1, 2022, on Tuesday.

Longest Budget speech

At 18,650 words, Manmohan Singh delivered the longest Budget speech in terms of words in 1991 under the Narasimha Rao government.

In 2018, then finance minister Arun Jaitley's speech with 18,604 words was the second-longest in terms of word count. Jaitley spoke for 1 hour and 49 minutes.

