The Budget Session of Parliament will begin at 11 am on Monday with the President addressing both houses in a joint session following which the economic survey will be tabled with projections for economic growth for fiscal 2022/23, a day ahead of the budget to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Economic Survey for 2021-22 is expected to give a growth projection of around 9% for the next financial year as Asia’s third-largest economy is showing signs of recovery from the pandemic.

The Ministry of Finance has said Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Dr V Anantha Nageswaran will address a press conference at 3.30 pm on 31 January in New Delhi after the presentation of Economic Survey 2021-22 by the Finance Minister in Parliament.

You can watch it on the government's official channels. Sansad TV and PIB India will livestream the release of the Economic Survey.

Here's the YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmpvvh5x-Lk

Here's the Facebook link: http://facebook.com/finmin.goi

For Live updates on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FinMinIndia

What is Economic Survey?

The document, which is tabled in both Houses of the Parliament, reviews the developments that took place in the Indian economy over the past financial year.

The Economic Survey document comprises Volume I, Volume II and the statistical appendix. This comes a day before the finance minister tables the Union Budget in the Parliament. It is prepared by the economic division of the Department of Economic Affairs.

