Economic Survey 2023: 10 key highlights for startup ecosystem
- The survey pointed out how the Indian startup ecosystem has grown so far and what more can be done by the government for its growth
The number of recognised startups has increased to 84,012 in 2022, up from 452 in 2016, because of investment incentives and easing business compliances, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23.
