Economic Survey 2023: 10 key highlights for startup ecosystem

The Economic Survey weighed the importance of a change in the taxation of employee stock options plans (Esops) to support reverse flipping. At present, the fair market value (FMV) of ESOPs is taxed as salary in the hands of the employee in India at the point of allotment or transfer of the shares. The industry has long been demanding that Esops should be only taxed at the point of sale and not at the time of vesting.