Economic Survey 2024: Mini survey in January listed THESE four challenges for the Indian economy. Read here

The Indian economy has grown due to reforms in recent years but faces challenges outlined in the 'mini Economic Survey' ahead of the Interim Budget. We take a look at the key challenges raised.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published21 Jul 2024, 02:14 PM IST
Economic Survey 2024: India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding the briefcase containing annual budget documents before presenting the budget in the parliament last year.
Economic Survey 2024: India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding the briefcase containing annual budget documents before presenting the budget in the parliament last year.(Photo by Money Sharma / AFP)

Economic Survey 2024: The Indian economy has seen significant growth through reforms in recent years, but it faces several challenges. Four of these were listed by Chief Economic Advisor V Ananta Nageshwaran and his team in their “mini Economic Survey” ahead of the Interim Budget in January 2024.

These could be addressed in the upcoming full Budget 2024, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce on July 23, and the Economic Survey 2024, which is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on July 22.

Over the past nine years, India's economy has grown due to reforms, but it faces several challenges. Here's a brief look at them. We take a look at what these challenges mentioned in the document titled ‘The Indian Economy: A Review’ are:

Also Read | Economic Survey and Union Budget 2024 — What’s the difference?

Impact of Global Economic Trends on India's Growth

The first challenge is the impact of global economic trends and trade patterns on India's growth and economy. The document noted that India's growth depends not just on internal factors but also on global economic integration. It also highlighted the shift from hyper-globalisation to more localised production could affect trade and overall economic growth.

“First, in an increasingly integrated global economy, India’s growth outlook is not only a function of its domestic performance but also a reflection of the spillover effects of global developments. Increased geoeconomic fragmentation and the slowdown of hyper-globalisation are likely to result in further friend shoring and onshoring, which are already having repercussions on global trade and, subsequently, on global growth.”

Also Read | Economic Survey 2024: Why is it critical? When, where and how to watch LIVE

Balancing Energy Security, Transition to Renewables

The second challenge noted is that balancing economic growth with energy security amidst global shifts towards renewable energy poses complex challenges across geopolitical, technological, and economic fronts.

“Second, the trade-off between energy security and economic growth versus energy transition is a multifaceted issue having various dimensions: geopolitical, technological, fiscal, economic and social, and the policy actions being pursued by individual countries impacting other economies.”

Also Read | Tomato prices rocket, reach ₹100/kg in Delhi markets as rains hit supply

Rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Thirdly, the rise of AI was registered as a global concern regarding job displacement, particularly in service sectors. It noted that developing economies such as India need to invest in infrastructure and digital skills to harness AI's potential while managing its impact on employment.

“Third, the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) poses a big challenge to governments around the world due to the questions it poses to employment particularly in services sectors. This was recently highlighted in an IMF paper estimating that 40 per cent of global employment is exposed to AI, with the benefits of complementarity operating beside the risks of displacement.21 Further, the paper suggests that developing economies must invest in infrastructure and a digitally skilled labour force to fully harness AI’s potential.”

Also Read | Steve Jobs on Microsoft: ‘No taste, no original ideas, third-rate products…’

Skilled Workforce, Good Education and Public Health

Lastly, the document noted that ensuring a skilled workforce, good quality education, and public health are vital for sustained economic growth and productivity.

“Fourth, domestically, ensuring the availability of a talented and appropriately skilled workforce to the industry, age-appropriate learning outcomes in schools at all levels and a healthy and fit population are important policy priorities in the coming years. A healthy, educated and skilled population augments the economically productive workforce.”

Also Read | Budget 2024 Expectations Live: What do the middle class and corporates expect?

Track Record of Overcoming Challenges

The document praised India's track record in tackling challenges, terming them “significant but not insurmountable”. It noted that the country has made strides with initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), which has trained 1.3 crore youth for better job prospects.

Efforts to promote renewable energy have also been successful, with substantial growth in 179.57 GW capacity from hydropower by November 2023, it stated. It added that technological advancements, such as internet penetration and Aadhaar, have enhanced inclusivity and efficiency in governance and economic transactions.

On financial inclusion too, it noted that the Jan Dhan Yojana has expanded financial access, with 51.5 crore beneficiaries as of January 2024, notably benefiting rural women.

“In sum, India’s ‘Mission Mode’ approach to getting the better of festering challenges stands the country in good stead in meeting the current and emerging challenges,” it stated.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:21 Jul 2024, 02:14 PM IST
HomeBudgetEconomic SurveyEconomic Survey 2024: Mini survey in January listed THESE four challenges for the Indian economy. Read here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,217.00292.00
      Chennai
      75,657.001,099.00
      Delhi
      74,485.00-659.00
      Kolkata
      74,485.00-73.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Budget

      More From Popular in Budget
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue