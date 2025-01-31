Economic Survey 2025: States must ease curbs on women in factories

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2024-25 pressed for relaxing state-level curbs against women participating in some factory jobs, and building adequate safeguards against arbitrary administrative action. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday said that many states prohibit women from various factory processes. The 10 most populous states collectively impose 139 prohibitions on women in specific factory processes considering them to be dangerous, but inter-state comparison and scientific literature show that these prohibitions are enforced without evidence of special health risks to women workers.

No scientific basis "For example, some states allow women to participate in abrasive blasting used to clean metal surfaces, but others prohibit women from participating in the same process. Similarly, women are prohibited from participating in any process to manufacture lead or its compounds. However, scientific literature indicates that lead is not likely to pose special health risks to women," the Survey said.

"These prohibitions exclude women from high-paying jobs, making the prohibitions counterproductive," the Survey noted, while pitching for reforms and deregulation.

Labour force participation India's female labour force participation rate (FLFPR) nearly doubled to 41.7% in 2023-24 from 23.3% in 2017-18 amid growing farm sector jobs, rural employment, self-employment and the digital economy, the Survey noted.

Rural FLFPR also almost doubled to 47.6% from 24.6% during the period. Various government initiatives and schemes and greater credit access thanks to the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission helped, the Survey added.

There has also been a rise in self-employment and leadership initiatives among women. As of 31 October 2024, 73,151 startups with at least one woman director were recognized under the Startup India Initiative. This represents nearly half of the 1,52,139 start-ups supported by the government.

Women-led startups Moreover, ₹3,107.11 crore was invested in 149 women-led startups through Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). Similarly, since its inception in April 2021, the Start-up India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) has approved ₹227.12 crore in funding for 1,278 women-led startups. The Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS)22 has guaranteed ₹24.6 crore in loans for women-led ventures.

"Women have been key beneficiaries of various initiatives designed to foster entrepreneurship. These programmes offer women entrepreneurs financial support, training, and mentorship, empowering them to start and scale their businesses," the survey highlighted.

In India, 10% of the funds for startups is reserved for women. Moreover, National Cooperative Development Corporation supports women entrepreneurs by disbursing ₹6,426 crore for the 25,385 registered women cooperatives.

The survey also brings to light how the shift towards a digital economy is helping bridge the gender gap in employment by overcoming the challenges in the traditional labour market, especially by giving access to remote working. The female workforce, which was previously subjected to unequal access to education, limited job opportunities, cultural bias, mobility and time restrictions, and concerns about workplace safety, is now thriving, with opportunities opening for women in developing countries with increased financial independence and empowerment.

Need for safeguards The Survey also made a case for adding safeguards to reduce chances of arbitrary administrative action by states. It highlighted that Indian regulations do not require states to adhere to certain procedural safeguards while pursuing punitive action. For example, many states do not require departments to issue detailed show-cause notices, allow representations by the accused person, or issue reasoned decisions before sealing or demolishing buildings, the Survey said.

Guaranteeing procedural safeguards by law can reduce legal risks to investments and job creation, encouraging rapid growth, the Survey said.

Electricity for industrial users The Survey also proposed reducing the electricity tariff mark-up for industrial users. States impose a steep premium on the sale of electricity to industries to cross-subsidize individual consumers. This high mark-up discourages industries from formally operating and growing over time, the Survey said, adding that, across states, industrial users can pay a 10–25% mark-up over the cost of electricity supply. High energy costs make Indian businesses less competitive, the Survey pointed out.

The Survey also proposed a bigger role for private parties in building approvals and inspections. Indian states give private parties limited opportunities to participate in enforcement processes for building safety, which limits the states' ability to enforce regulations and encourage compliance.