Economic Survey 2026: Here's how to watch the announcement, date and time — Check where to download PDF

Economic Survey 2026: As we head into Budget week, all eyes are peeled for the Economic Survey document which will be released ahead of the Budget announcement in Parliament.

Traditionally presented by India's Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) before both Houses of Parliament on 31 January annually, the Economic Survey is prepared by the Finance Ministry's Department of Economic Affairs (Economic Division).

This year, the document will be presented on 29 January.

An annual report on the state of the Indian economy, the Economic Survey gives detailed analysis and review of the fiscal year past, year ahead, growth indicators, inflation forecast, and outlook for jobs, trade and fiscal health of the country.

Economic Survey 2026: Date and time of announcement CEA V Anantha Nageswaran is set to present the Economic Survey 2026 document before both houses of Parliament at 11 am on 29 January 2026.

This will be during the Budget session of Parliament, which kicks off a day ahead on 28 January, with a joint address from President Droupadi Murmu. The session ends on 2 April 2026, according to a post earlier this month by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

How to watch Economic Survey 2026? To catch live video coverage of the Economic Survey, you can stay with Mint on our official website or YouTube page.

You can also track the government's Sansad TV channel on YouTube or DoorDarshan TV channels for live feed from Parliament.

The official Union Budget website (indiabudget.gov.in), Finance Ministry's official social media pages and Press Information Bureau's official social media pages will also host the live video feed.

How to download PDF of the Economic Survey document? The full official Economic Survey 2026 document can be downloaded in PDF format from the official website on the following link: https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/index.php

The link will be activated once the presentation is complete.

Economic Survey: Key Highlights of the document The first Economic Survey was presented in 1950-51 along with the Union Budget but has been presented separately since 1964.

Typically, the Economic Survey document is divided into two parts, A and B.

Part A consists of major macroeconomic developments over the course of the fiscal year, as well as a broader review of the Indian economy.

Part B, meanwhile, covers specific socio-economic issues pertaining to the economy.

The Economic Survey, occasionally, can also have particular themes: for instance, the 2017-18 document was known as the Pink Economic Survey, with its focus on women, and was printed in pink to denote its focus on gender equality and women's empowerment.

Separation of announcements was aimed at providing lawmakers and the public with important economic context, including data-driven views on the condition of the economy ahead of the Budget.

The document, by identifying challenges and other issues, also gives crucial context for policy direction.

