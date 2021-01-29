OPEN APP
Home >Budget >Economic Survey >Economic Survey: Assets under NPS jump 33% YoY till September
The National Pension System has eight pension fund managers, including Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund and LIC Pension Fund. Photo: iStockphoto
The National Pension System has eight pension fund managers, including Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund and LIC Pension Fund. Photo: iStockphoto

Economic Survey: Assets under NPS jump 33% YoY till September

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 05:47 PM IST Navneet Dubey

  • The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has introduced new methods for authenticating subscribers, including OTP- or eSign-based, and offline Aadhaar-based onboarding, third-party onboarding after KYC verification, e-nomination and e-exit for NPS subscribers

NEW DELHI: Combined assets under management (AUM) of the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana surged 33% year-on-year to touch 4.94 trillion as of 30 September, 2020. On the same day in 2019, the combined AUM of both the schemes stood at 3.71 trillion

Total subscriber base as of end of September was at 3.74 crore, up 22.2% from the year-ago period.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | Covid vaccination faces slow start

According to the Economic Survey for fiscal 2020-21, released today, "The overall contribution under NPS grew by more than 30 per cent. Maximum growth was registered by all-citizen model (52.3%) followed by Atal Pension Yojana (APY) (46.1%), Corporate Sector (34.8%) and State Govt. Sector (30.7%).

Source: Economic Survey. Data Source: PFRDA; CG-Central Government, SG- State Government, #UoS-All Citizen Model, APY-Atal Pension Yojana.
View Full Image
Source: Economic Survey. Data Source: PFRDA; CG-Central Government, SG- State Government, #UoS-All Citizen Model, APY-Atal Pension Yojana.

Atal Pension Yojana is a periodic contribution-based pension plan and provides guaranteed pension of 1,000-5,000 to subscribers.

The NPS has given an annualized return of 9.71% on equity investments in the past 11 years, while the bond portion has delivered 10.31% return.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has introduced new methods for authenticating subscribers, including OTP- or eSign-based and offline Aadhaar-based onboarding, third-party onboarding after KYC verification, e-nomination and e-exit for NPS subscribers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout