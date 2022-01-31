Assets under management (AUM) of National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana surged 35% year-on-year as of September 30 to touch ₹6.67 lakh crore, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in Parliament on Monday. On the same day last year, the combined AUM stood at ₹4.94 lakh crore.

The total number of subscribers under NPS and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) increased from 3.74 crore as on September 2020 to 4.63 crore as on September 2021, recording a growth of 23.7% over the year.

“The overall contribution under NPS grew by more than 29% during the period September 2020 - September 2021. Maximum growth in contribution was registered under All Citizen model (51.29%) followed by Corporate Sector (42.13%), APY (38.78%), State Government Sector (28.9%), and Central Government Sector (22.04%). The Assets under Management (AUM) of NPS and APY stand at ₹6.67 lakh crore at end September 2021, as compared to ₹4.95 lakh crore at the end of September 2020, thereby recording an overall growth (YoY) of 34.8%," the Economic Survey said.

As on 12 October 2021, contribution of ₹16,109 crore was collected in the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) scheme from more than 3.45 crore enrolments. The APY scheme is being distributed through more than 250 active APY service providers including all banks and post offices.

The age profile of the subscribers in the APY scheme suggests increasing enrolments at younger age. As on September 2021, more than 43% subscribers were between 18 and 25 years, as compared to 29% as on March 2016. Further, more people are now opting for a pension amount of ₹1000 per month. As on September 2021, around 78% subscribers have opted for ₹1000 per month pension amount, as compared to 38% subscribers as on March 2016. Further, as on September 2021 the share of subscribers opting for ₹2000/ ₹3000/ ₹4000 per month pension is 8%, while 14% opt for ₹5000 per month pension, as per the Economic Survey.

The gender gap in enrolments under APY has narrowed down with increased participation of female subscribers, which has increased from 37% as of March 2016; to 44% as of September 2021, according to the Eco Survey.

The limit of aggregate holding of equity shares by a foreign company in Pension Funds has been revised up from 49% to 74%. The limits for allowing exit from NPS without requirement of annuitisation (complete lump-sum) was revised upward in case of superannuation or death of subscriber from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh, as well as in case of premature exit from NPS from ₹1 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh across the sector for all NPS subscribers.

Subscribers, joining after age of 60 years, can remain invested/ subscribed to the National Pension System till the age of 75 years which was earlier 70 years. In order to enable its employees, build a sufficient pension corpus, the Central Government has increased the Government co-contribution from 10% to 14% for its employees. It is extended to Bank employees, State Govt employees and Central Autonomous Bodies (CABs). The Government has also provided the option to Central Government employees to change their pattern of investment along with opting for any other pension fund apart from the present default scheme, as per the Economic Survey.

