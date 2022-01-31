Economic Survey: Assets under NPS jump 35% YoY till September

The age profile of the subscribers in the APY scheme suggests increasing enrolments at younger age. As on September 2021, more than 43% subscribers were between 18 and 25 years, as compared to 29% as on March 2016. Further, more people are now opting for a pension amount of ₹1000 per month. As on September 2021, around 78% subscribers have opted for ₹1000 per month pension amount, as compared to 38% subscribers as on March 2016. Further, as on September 2021 the share of subscribers opting for ₹2000/ ₹3000/ ₹4000 per month pension is 8%, while 14% opt for ₹5000 per month pension, as per the Economic Survey.