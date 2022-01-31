The COVID-19 vaccination is critical for opening up the economy, the Economic Survey 2021-22 pointed out. "Vaccination is not merely a health response but is critical for opening up the economy, particularly contact-intensive services. Therefore, it should be treated for now as a macro-economic indicator," the Survey, tabled in Parliament on Monday, noted.

As on January 16, 2022, as many as 156 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country. More than 88 crore people (93% of the adult population) have received at least one dose and around 66 crore people (70% of the adult population) are fully vaccinated.

"With vaccination drive further extended to the age group of 15-18 years starting January 3, 2022, more than 50% of India’s population in this age group have received their first dose of the vaccine as on January 19," the survey said. The vaccination process for the age group began on January 3, 2022.

Vaccination played a critical role in minimising loss of lives

The survey pointed out, vaccination drive continues to gather speed and breadth with the number of days taken to achieve an additional 10 crore doses reducing significantly from 86 days during the initial phase to 15 days now

The average daily vaccination rate has increased four-fold from 19.3 lakh in May 2021 to 75.4 lakh as of January 16, 2021.

"The COVID-19 vaccination has played a critical role in minimising loss of lives and boosting confidence in the economy towards resumption of activity and containing the sequential decline in output due to second wave," it noted.

The country commenced the vaccination process on January 16, 2021, with an ambitious target to inoculate its entire eligible population by December 2021, with at least the first dose. In the first phase, the vaccination drive was sequentially expanded to cover health care workers and front line workers.

The second phase started on March 1 (for above 60 years) and April 1, 2021 (from 45-59 years) making all persons aged 45 years and above eligible for vaccination.

The third phase began on May 1 2021 to vaccinate people in the age group of 18-45 years. From January 3, 2022, the vaccination drive has been further extended to include those in the age group of 15-18 years.

The government rolled out the booster doses to healthcare and frontline workers as well as senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities on January 10 this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.