MUMBAI : The hike in deposit insurance to ₹5 lakh has led to insured deposits increasing to 50.9% of total deposits at the end of March 2021, allowing wider coverage, the Economic Survey 2021-22 said on Monday.

After the announcement in the Union Budget 2020-21, the deposit insurance cover was increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh per depositor, per bank. “In terms of amount, the total insured deposits ( ₹76.2 trillion) as at end-March 2021 constituted 50.9% (up from about 30% under ₹1 lakh cover) of the total assessable deposits ( ₹149.7 trillion) as against the international benchmark of 20-30%," it said.

If looked at in terms of the number of deposit accounts insured, the number of fully protected accounts at 247.8 crore in FY21 constituted 98.1% of the total number of accounts of 252.6crore, as against the international benchmark of 80%.

The deposit insurance coverage began with ₹1,500 in 1961 and was gradually raised to ₹1 lakh in 1993.

According to the survey, the percentage of insured deposits as a percentage of total deposits is 84% for regional rural banks (RRBs), 70% for cooperative banks, 59% for State Bank of India (SBI), 55% for other public sector banks, 40% for private sector banks, and 9% for foreign banks.

Up to 31 March 2021, a cumulative amount of ₹5,763 crore has been paid towards claims since the inception of deposit insurance: ₹296 crore in respect of 27 commercial banks and ₹5,467 crore for 365 co-operative banks.

“The functions of the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) are governed by the provisions of the DICGC Act, 1961 and the DICGC General Regulations, 1961. Under the Act, the corporation is liable to pay the insured deposit amount to depositors of an insured bank," the survey said.

These liabilities arise when an insured bank undergoes liquidation, reconstruction, and merger or acquisition by another bank.

“Deposit insurance provided by DICGC covers all commercial banks, including payment banks, small finance banks, regional rural banks, foreign bank branches in India, local area banks and co-operative banks in all states and union territories," it said.

