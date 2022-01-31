Economic Survey: Deposit insurance hike widens net to 50.9% of total deposits

After the announcement in the Union Budget 2020-21, the deposit insurance cover was increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh per depositor, per bank. “In terms of amount, the total insured deposits ( ₹76.2 trillion) as at end-March 2021 constituted 50.9% (up from about 30% under ₹1 lakh cover) of the total assessable deposits ( ₹149.7 trillion) as against the international benchmark of 20-30%," it said.