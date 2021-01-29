Economic Survey: Food subsidy bill turning unmanageable

NEW DELHI : Observing that the food subsidy bill is becoming an ‘unmanageably large’ expenditure for the government, the Economic Survey released on Friday recommended to increase the issue price at which poor households receive food grains.

Central issue price (CIP) is the amount priority households pay— ₹2 per kg of wheat and ₹3 per kg of rice—to avail grains from the subsidised public distribution system.

“While it is difficult to reduce the economic cost of food management in view of rising commitment towards food security, there is a need to consider the revision of CIP to reduce the bulging food subsidy bill," the Survey said.

Observing that the issue price for wheat and rice has not been revised since the introduction of the National Food Security Act in 2013, the survey noted that the economist cost to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for a kg of wheat rose to ₹27 per kg in 2020-21 (from ₹19 per kg in 2013-14) while for rice it increased to ₹37 per kg (from ₹26 per kg in 2013-14).

These numbers imply that the government bears a subsidy of ₹25 per kg of wheat and ₹34 per kg of rice it supplies to poor households under the food security scheme. India’s annual food subsidy bill is pegged at around ₹1.15 trillion plus off-budget borrowings by the FCI (estimated at around ₹70,000 crore).

According to the Survey, in addition to the regular food subsidy bill, the government spent an additional ₹80,000 crore in 2020-21 on food subsidy towards different pandemic relief schemes.

Notwithstanding the Survey’s recommendation, increasing the issue price could be politically challenging for the government as the Covid-19 pandemic dented incomes of poorer households and worsened the hunger situation.

Besides food management policies, the Economic Survey said the recent agriculture reforms laws were “a remedy, not a malady."

“The three agricultural reform legislations are designed and intended primarily for the benefit of small and marginal farmers which constitute around 85% the total number of farmers and are the biggest sufferer of the regressive regulated market regime," the Survey said.

It added that the “newly introduced farm laws will herald a new era of market freedom which can go a long way in the improvement of farmer welfare in India."

Hundreds of thousands of farmers have been camping at different entry points to the national capital since end November last year asking the government to repeal the laws. Farmers fear the laws will ease the entry of large corporations in agriculture markets and weaken government purchase at support prices.

