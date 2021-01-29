Economic Survey: Food subsidy bill turning unmanageable

Observing that the issue price for wheat and rice has not been revised since the introduction of the National Food Security Act in 2013, the survey noted that the economist cost to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for a kg of wheat rose to ₹27 per kg in 2020-21 (from ₹19 per kg in 2013-14) while for rice it increased to ₹37 per kg (from ₹26 per kg in 2013-14).