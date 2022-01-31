The Economic Survey 2021-22, tabled in Parliament on Monday, said that debt mobilization has slowed in contrast with equity markets, suggesting an increased appetite for risk among investors.

Citing data sourced from Sebi, the Survey said the funds raised through corporate bonds was around ₹3.7 lakh crore in April- November 2021, which is lower by 24% compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

Also, funds mobilised through hybrid instruments such as Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) was ₹15,506 crore during the said period in 2021. This fades against the ₹40,432 crore collected through InvITs and ₹14,300 crore raised via REITs in twelve-month ending March 2021.

On the other hand, the amount raised through equity markets was robust during April-November 2021, shows the data collated in the Survey. The total amount raised through equity routes including public offering, Rights, QIPs and preferential issues was about ₹1.81 lakh crore in 2021 as against ₹1.72 lakh crore during the said period in 2020, up five per cent.

Mentioning about IPOs, the survey pointed that the year 2021-22 so far has been an exceptional year for the primary markets with a boom in fundraising through IPOs by many new age companies/tech start-ups/unicorns. The exuberance associated with the listings manifested in huge oversubscriptions by retail, High Net worth Individuals (HNIs) and institutional investors and stellar listing gains have pushed more and more companies to tap the markets.

“The tremendous response by all categories of investors in IPOs of companies was reflective of not only the confidence in markets, but also that in corporate sector performance and prospects of the economy in the long run," observed the Survey.

On retail participation in the capital market, the Survey highlighted that with continuing buoyant trend in Indian stock markets, participation by individual investors in equity cash segment has increased and the share of individual investors in total turnover at NSE increased from 38.8% in 2019-20 to 44.7% in April-October 2021. As per the Survey, “the substantial increase in share of individual investors in 2020-21 and 2021-22 can partly be ascribed to the increase in new investor registrations witnessed since February 2020. In April-November 2021, nearly 221 lakh individual Demat accounts were added."

Also highlighted was the growth in the mutual fund space. “The net Assets Under Management (AUM) of mutual fund industry rose by 24.4 per cent to ₹37.3 lakh crore at the end of November 2021 from ₹30.0 lakh crore end of November 2020. Net resource mobilization by mutual funds was ₹2.54 lakh crore during April-November 2021, as compared to ₹2.73 lakh crore during April-November 2020." As per the data sourced from SEBI, the Survey further highlights the rise in the registration of number of folios from 9.36 crore April-November 2020 to 11.69 crore in April-November 2021

