Economic Survey: Funds raised via debt indicates higher investor risk appetite

On retail participation in the capital market, the Survey highlighted that with continuing buoyant trend in Indian stock markets, participation by individual investors in equity cash segment has increased and the share of individual investors in total turnover at NSE increased from 38.8% in 2019-20 to 44.7% in April-October 2021. As per the Survey, “the substantial increase in share of individual investors in 2020-21 and 2021-22 can partly be ascribed to the increase in new investor registrations witnessed since February 2020. In April-November 2021, nearly 221 lakh individual Demat accounts were added."