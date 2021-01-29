Economic Survey: Govt banks better in giving rate cut benefit to customers

When taking a loan, borrowers wonder whether to take a loan from a public sector or a private sector bank. The Economic Survey compared how the government and private banks passed the benefit of rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to new and existing customers.

According to the Survey, private banks exhibited greater transmission on new loans, whereas public sector banks showed greater transmission on outstanding loans. Private banks also reduced deposit rates more than public sector banks (PSBs).

Also Read | Covid vaccination faces slow start

In simple terms, private sector banks offered lower rates to new customers after the rate cuts. PSBs passed the reduction on rates to existing customers more than private banks.

However, rate transmission is not the only factor in deciding whether private banks are better than government ones for borrowers. Private banks score by offering better and faster service. They could also be more liberal in deciding on a loan application than their public sector counterparts. Government banks have been better at passing the rate benefit.

According to The Economic Survey data, between March 2020 and November 2020, government banks lowered rates by an average of 69 basis points (bps) on outstanding loans. In contrast, private banks lowered rates by an average of 59 bps. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Between March 2020 and December 2020, RBI had lowered repo rates by 115 bps. Between February 2019 and December 2020, the total reduction in the policy rate was 250 bps.

This difference was starker when you look at a longer trend – between February 2019 and November 2020. Government banks lowered rates by 94 bps for existing loans, whereas private sector banks lowered only 59 bps.

It also shows private sector banks passed the benefit to existing customers mostly between March 2020 and November 2020. One reason for better transmission could be the introduction of the external benchmark-based lending rate from October 1, 2019, according to the survey.

RBI asked all banks to benchmark all new floating rate personal or retail loans and floating rate loans to MSMEs to an external benchmark.

On fresh loans, public sector banks lowered rates by an average of 68 bps between March 2020 and November 2020, while private banks lowered it by an average of 134 bps.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via