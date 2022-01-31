The government expenditure on the health sector increased by 73% to ₹4.72 lakh crore in 2021-22, as compared to ₹2.73 lakh crore in 2019-20, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22 that was tabled in the parliament on Monday.

"Although, the pandemic has affected almost all social services, yet the health sector was the worst hit. Expenditure on the health sector increased from ₹2.73 lakh crore in 2019-20(pre-Covid-19) to ₹4.72 lakh crore in 2021-22 (BE), an increase of nearly 73," said the annual survey report.

The survey noted that India has made significant progress in improving its health outcomes over the last two decades by eliminating polio, guinea worm disease, yaws and maternal and neonatal tetanus.

Further, the report, presented in the parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also stated that the government's spending on social services increased significantly during the pandemic.

The combined expenditure of the Centre and the state governments on the social services sector increased to ₹71.61 lakh crore during the financial year 2021-22.

Of the total, ₹6.97 lakh crore was on education, ₹4.72 lakh crore on health and ₹7.37 lakh crore on other segments of the sector.

This year, the expenditure is 9.8% higher than ₹65.24 lakh crore (revised estimate) in the financial year 2020-21. ₹6.21 lakh crore was spent on education last year, ₹3.50 lakh crore on health and ₹6.63 crore on others.

"Social services include, education, sports, art and culture, medical and public health, family welfare, water supply and sanitation, housing; urban development, welfare of SCs, STs and OBCs, labour and labour welfare, social security and welfare, nutrition, relief on account of natural calamities etc," the survey stated.

The survey said it is difficult to gauge the real-time impact of repeated lockdowns on the education sector because the latest available comprehensive official data dates back to 2019-20.

This provides a longer time of pre-Covid trends but does not tell how the trend may have been impacted by Covid-19-induced restrictions.

During initial curbs, as a precautionary measure to protect the students from Covid-19, schools and colleges were closed across India. This posed a new challenge for the government in terms of continuity of education, it said.

