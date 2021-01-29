Economic Survey: How cost of thali moved during Covid-19 pandemic

Last year, the Economic Survey included a chapter called 'Thalinomics: The Economics of a Plate of Food in India'. It was introduced so that an ordinary person can relate to economics through something that he encounters every day – a plate of food.

It was an attempt to quantify what an ordinary person pays for a Thali across India and address various questions. Has a Thali become more or less affordable? Is the inflation the same for a vegetarian Thali as for a non-vegetarian one? Which components account for the changes in the price of a Thali – the cereals, vegetables, pulses, or the cost of fuel required for its preparation?

This year, too, the survey measured the price of a thali across different states and how it moved during the pandemic.

The cost of a Thali increased during the pandemic (between June 2020 and November 2020), according to the Economic Survey. However, they witnessed a sharp fall in the month of December, reflecting the fall in the prices of many essential food commodities.

While calculating the prices, the cost for April 2020 and May 2020 are not included as sufficient price data was not available due to lockdown.

Thali costs displayed a significant variation among states. In 2020-21 (Jun-Dec, 2020), the most expensive veg thali in the urban areas was in Andaman & Nicobar Islands ( ₹40), while the cheapest was in Madhya Pradesh ( ₹24).

During the same period, the most expensive non-veg thali was in Mizoram ( ₹52.4), while the cheapest was in Haryana ( ₹28) among the urban areas.

The most expensive veg thali in the rural areas in 2020-21 (Jun-Dec, 2020) was in Andaman & Nicobar Islands ( ₹38.7), while the cheapest was in Uttar Pradesh ( ₹23.1).

The most expensive non-veg thali was in Arunachal Pradesh ( ₹48.5), while the cheapest was in Chandigarh ( ₹29.9) in rural areas.

The prices are based on a meal cooked within a household and excludes Public Distribution System consumption.

