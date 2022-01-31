Economic Survey: Life insurance industry registered a premium growth of 9.74% during 2020-21

In India, insurance penetration was 2.71% in 2001 and has steadily increased to 4.2% in 2020. As of 2020, the penetration for life insurance in India is 3.2% and non-life insurance penetration is 1%. While India is at par with international average in terms of insurance penetration for life insurance, we lag behind in terms of non-life insurance. Globally, insurance penetration was 3.3% for the life segment and 4.1% for the non-life segment in 2020.